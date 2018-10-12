Breaking News
Translate

12 people infected with hepatitis C after operations in Germany

On 6:05 pmIn Health, News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Twelve patients at a German Hospital have so far been found to have hepatitis C after undergoing surgery involving an anesthetist, who is infected with the disease.

SCREENING: Regular blood checks help in early detection and treatment of hepatitis

The practitioner, who no longer works at the Donau-Ries Clinic in the southern German town of Donauwoerth, infected the individuals during surgery, a local health authority said on Monday.

Prosecutors have opened investigations against the anaesthetist. He was addicted to medication, according to the health body.

Given that hepatitis C is normally transmitted through blood contact, it is unclear how patients became infected.

Court rejects tax evasion case against German FA ex-bosses

Several hundred of the clinic’s former patients have been called to get tested for the disease. Hepatitis C is usually symptomless, or can cause flu-like symptoms.

It can become chronic, causing tiredness or upper abdominal discomfort.

It can also lead to cirrhosis, which increases the risk of cancer.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.