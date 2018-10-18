116 policemen suspended in Pakistan

No fewer than 116 police officials have been suspended from their posts for their alleged involvement in June 2014 Model Town tragedy in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

The suspended policemen included deputy superintendent of police, inspectors and investigation in-charge, said local Urdu TV channel ARY News on Wednesday.

The media added that the removed officials have been directed to report to their respective headquarters for further orders.

Earlier this month, anti-terrorism court in the country’s eastern city Lahore also indicted former Punjab Police Chief, Mushtaq Sukhera, over his role in Model Town tragedy.

The official, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people, including two women, were killed when Punjab police allegedly opened fire on protestors of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Around 100 workers also got injured in the clashes over removal of barricades outside the PAT secretariat in the Model Town area of Lahore.

Since then, PAT chief Tahir-ul-Qadri has been demanding justice in the case and seeking suspension of all policemen involved in the operation to conduct free and fair investigation in the case.

On Sept. 27, Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had assured the PAT chief that strict action would be taken against those behind the Model Town tragedy.

“The chief minister Punjab needs to ensure that action as per law was taken against all those responsible for the killings.

“They need to be removed from their posts so that impartial legal action may proceed,” said the prime minister.

