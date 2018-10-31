10,000 runners register for Bet9ja Lagos Women Run 2018

With just one week to the main event, a total of 10,000 runners from across Lagos State and its environs have registered for the 2018 edition of the Lagos Women Run a-10 kilometre marathon race for all classes of women, with major sponsorship coming from Bet9ja.

This figure was released Tuesday afternoon by the Coordinator of the Run, Tayo Popoola, who said in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dapo Sotuminu, in Lagos, that, the majority of the registered runners are from the Lagos Island, Lekki and the Aja axis of Lagos State, which was an improvement over last year’s edition where majority of the runners were from Ikorodu.

She noted that, the largest registrations were done online through the Lagos Women Run official website, while the number of registration received physically at the secretariat of the LWR inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, though not up to that received online were also quite substantial, which represents a vast improvement on what obtained in the 2017 edition.