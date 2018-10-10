10 psychiatric hospital staff urge FG to enforce their reinstatement

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—No fewer than 10 reinstated staff of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu in Benin City have called on the federal and Edo State governments to prevail on the management of the hospital to implement a directive for their reinstatement.

A letter to President Muhammadu Buhari through their counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi lamented that the management of the hospital was deliberately flouting the directives of the presidency.

When contacted yesterday, Chairman of the Board of the hospital, Mr. Edobor Ukpebor did not pick his call.

Some of the affected staff were suspended indefinitely, while others were dismissed from the hospital since November 2014.

The letter of their reinstatement signed by one Alhaji Halad Keana on behalf of the Minister of Health was issued in November 2017.

The aggrieved staff in a statement yesterday said: “The current state of affairs might compel us to seek judicial intervention to compel those concerned to obey the Presidential directive for our immediate reinstatement. We challenge the Board to communicate to us or our counsel why they are hesitant to obey the Presidential directive for our immediate reinstatement.”