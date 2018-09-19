Zoning causing stir in Obiano’s constituency

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ZONING of political offices is causing a stir among communities Governor Willie Obiano’s Anambra East constituency, with the people of Igbariam insisting on producing the next member to represent the area in the state House of Assembly.

The traditional ruler of Igbariam, Igwe Kelly Nneli insisted yesterday during his annual New Yam festival that it was the turn of his community, adding that his people had already selected a notable politician in area, Chief Lawrence Anikpe to contest the election on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Amidst cheers, Igwe Nneli introduced Anikpe to the people and assured them that he would represent them adequately if elected.

Anikpe, in an interview at Igbariam said that communities in the constituency had religiously followed the selection of their member in the legislature and hoped that the agreement would be kept by APGA during the forthcoming party primary.

He said: “We have six communities in Anambra East constituency. Hon O.C Chinwuba from Aguleri represented us from 2003-2007; Mike Obiodu from Nsugbe and Joe Isiagu from Umuleri had also been there at various times, while Obinna Emeka has been there since 2011.

Because of the understanding the governor had with members of the state House of Assembly in 2011, he stayed for another four years, which will end in 2019.