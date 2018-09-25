Zamfara 2019: Fresh trouble for Yari, as 8 aspirants adopt direct primaries, back Marafa’s suit

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Indications emerged yesterday of fresh trouble for Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State as no fewer than eight leading governorship aspirants in the state including the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakala, and former governor, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, adopted direct primaries to select candidates for 2019 general elections.

Consequently, the All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirants from the state at the end of an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday, asked the national leadership of the party to appoint a caretaker committee for the state.

The aspirants at the end of the meeting threw their weight behind the suit instituted by the faction of the Senator Kabir Marafa of the party against the Zamfara State governor, Abdul’aziz Yari.

In a resolution, the aspirants, including Senator Kabir Marafa, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Aminu Sani Jaji, Engr. Abu Magaji, Dauda Lawal and Mohammed Sagir Hamidu, endorsed the court case challenging the legality of the May 2018 congress of the APC in Zamfara State.

They resolved to abide by the order of the Federal High Court (10), Abuja which directed that both Yari and Marafa factions “should maintain the status quo and should not take any steps that would render nugatory the subject matter of the litigation.”

According to them, only the conduct of direct Primaries in the State would demonstrate obedience to the directive given by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The resolution signed by all the aspirants read, among others “that the National leadership of the Party ought to have involved the members of the G8 governorship aspirants in the recruitment of the Ward, Local Government and State electoral organizing Committee members for the conduct of the direct primaries in the state.”