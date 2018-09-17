The Minister of State for national Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed ,appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to oversee the Federal Ministry of Finance, had held with top officials of the ministry.
She was appointed following the resignation of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun on Fiday, last week.
Details later….
Zainab Ahmed takes over Finance Ministry
