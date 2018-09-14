Yusuf Bichi, new DSS DG comes to the job with skills in intelligence – Buhari’s aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media and Coordinator the Buhari Centre has listed the Directors Generals of the Department Security Service, DSS.

This came as he also said that the newly appointed DSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall

1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah

1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are

2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama

2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong

2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura

2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

According to him, the appointee is a core Secret Service operative.

He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

He said Bichi had undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

“The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States,” he added.

He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

Bichi also served as Director at State Service Academy.