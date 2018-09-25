Youths to party leaders: PDP’ll die in Kogi if you impose Aidoko on us

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Any attempt to impose Senator Attai Aidoko as the next Senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Kogi East will signal the end of the party in the state, the party’s youths have warned.

A political pressure group in the party, Kogi PDP Youth Masses, stated this yesterday, while addre-ssing journalists in Lokoja.

Chairman of the group, Ahmed Suleiman, claimed PDP Screening Committee agreed on automatic ticket for Senator Aidoko, which he said is against the wishes and aspiration of the people.

The group not only warned that such action should not be allowed by PDP, it cautioned the party to save itself from being extinguished in the state.

According to Kogi PDP Youth Masses, the move of the state and national working committees to “sell” the ticket of Kogi East is causing ripples, warning that the action will degenerate into total collapse of PDP in the state.

The group called on the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to wash his hands off Kogi East politics, saying “one thing that is certain is the people of Igala Bassa nation shall revolt and resist attempts at destablising the party in Kogi State.”