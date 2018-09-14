Youths hold key to Nigeria’s transformation – MKO Abiola’s son

Ilorin – Alhaji Abdulmumini Abiola, the son of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, says Nigerian youths hold the key to the nation’s transformation.

The summit had as theme: “In the Interest of our Present and Future.’’

Abiola maintained that only the collective efforts of stakeholders could move the country forward.

According to him, the country is blessed with a productive youth population that could transform the country.

Abiola lauded the Muhammadu Buhari administration for setting the country on the path of socio-economic transformation and development.

He said the administration deserved the support of all stakeholders to achieve the desired change.

“This is not about being a Northerner or Southerner, Muslim or Christian, but as Nigerians in our collective resolve to move the country forward,’’ he said.

Mr John Adegboye, the President of the youth organisation, said the failure of successive administrations was responsible for the high level of underdevelopment in the country.

He expressed regrets that some of those parading themselves as youth representatives in governance were presently enmeshed in various controversies bordering on financial mismanagement and other vices.

Adegboye charged the youths to be vigilant and cautious in making politically based decisions as the processes toward the 2019 general elections gather momentum.

“You should be very cautious of those leaders you entrust with your votes and be guided with popularity, merit and transparency in making your choice,’’ he said.

Sheikh Abdulrazak Alomota, an Ilorin-based Islamic cleric, in a lecture, said every leader must exhibit a high level of honesty, integrity, diligence and transparency in order to command the confidence and respect of followers.

According to him, the leadership in Kwara has failed in their electoral promises, adding that this is responsible for the high-level poverty being witnessed.

“There is too much hunger in the state, it takes a credible and people-oriented leader to redress these anomalies come 2019,’’ he said. (NAN)

ISHO/COO/OJO