Youth group lauds Dokubo over peace in N/Delta

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty programme Prof. Charles Dokubo has been commended for being instrumental to the relative peace in the Niger Delta through the Amnesty programme.

Leader of Niger Delta Youth Champions Network, NDYCN, Princewill Herbert gave the commendation, while briefing newsmen in Abuja said, Prof. Dokubo is living up to his billing in the few months as the Amnesty boss, adding that they were satisfied with the activities of the Amnesty office since he took office in April this year.

The NDYCN leader lauded Dokubo for regular payment and empowerment of trained delegates, saying that the primary goal of the programme is on course. He maintained that “the ex-agitators are happy with the way the office is being managed.”

He said: “Before now, there was dissatisfaction, frustration and confusion amongst the ex-agitators over the direction and activities of the Amnesty office. The programme was derailing in its mandate until President Buhari came to its rescue with the appointment of Prof. Charles Dokubo.

“Since his appointment, we no longer see ex-agitators blocking highways to protest non payment of monthly stipends.”