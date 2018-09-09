Youth group inaugurates campaign exco for Buhari re-election

Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), a socio-political group, has inaugurated its national executive officers from 36 states of the federation to commence campaign for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The agenda of the group is to enlighten and educate people at the grassroots on the programmes and policies of the Buhari led administration especially on the projects executed.

The PYM is a pressure group that is geared towards the development of youth and for lovers of the progress of youth.

President of the Movement, Chief Charles Chukwu, while inaugurating the national and zonal executives of the group, urged them to take the campaign to every doorstep in the country.

Chukwu said that the association was established to cater for the genuine interest of the youth at the grassroots because PYM had made efforts to register at all the polling units in the federation.

He said that they would appoint four executive in each polling unit across the country to “manage the interest and concerns of the youth, monitor and protect their votes during the general elections in 2019.”

According to Chukwu, PYM will intensify its campaign towards ensuring that President Buhari is elected in 2019 to continue with the good work he has started in the country.

“From these polling units, sensitisation of the government programmes will continually be made on best democratic practices.

“Through this group, we are making conscious effort to train future leaders and to establish those youth economically.

The Progressive Young Movement is at the forefront of asking the youth to key into President Buhari’s policies and programmes.

“When we sensitise and showcase the good work of Mr President to the people, then we’ll be certain that Buhari will return in 2019.

“When we enlighten the youth, they will defend their votes from political thugs and power mongers. We are ready to collaborate with any group or internal organization that share in our vision and objective,” he said.

In his remarks, the Adviser on National Matters, Hamzat Adams, reiterated that the objective of the group was to bring the youth in the country together and galvanise them towards the government’s activities for the benefit of the youth itself.

He said that PYM would serve as the bridge between the youth and the government.

Adams stressed that President Buhari had a legitimate right to contest for a second term in office.

“He has the energy, the quality, the knowledge and he has experience.”

“Buhari started a lot of good projects that needs to be completed, that is why we want him to return in 2019 to complete the good work that he has started, Nigerians should encourage him,” he added.

The national executive inaugurated included– Mr Atta Mustapha, Vice President; Dr Otu Achibong, National Secretary; Chidi Chielo, National Organising Secretary; Anna Nege, National Treasurer and Sandra Gbaguma, National Women Leader.

Others are– Financial Secretary, John Yakubu; National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Obinna Nwaka; South West Zonal Coordinator, Hon Oyebamiji Kayode ; South East Zonal Coordinator, Edeh Magnus; North Central Coordinator, Comrade Yunusa Mohammed; North West Zonal Coordinator Prof. Bashir Lawa; North East Zonal Coordinator, Muhammed Y. Danjuma and Chief Edet Asia, South South Zonal Coordinator.

Also inaugurated are, Director, Contact, Blessing Tom, Director, Employment, Ikechukwu Nebechukwu, Director, Moblisation, Okechukwu Okoli, Director, Strategy, Nnadi Oputa, Director, Security, David Owegbe, Director, Welfare, Ruth Timothy, Director, Logistics, Boluwaji Adeyemi, Director, Students, Faruk Umar, Director, Socials, Asongo Helen, National Legal Adviser, Olufemi Dare.

More so, National Auditor, Kabiru Garba, Adviser(Governmental Affairs), Garba Umar, Adviser, National Matters), Hamza Adams, Adviser(Financial Matters), Musa Baba and Adviser, (Foreign Affairs), Francis Akpamgbo