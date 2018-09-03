Young Nigerians lament high cost of nomination forms

By Charles Agwam – Gombe

Not Too Young To Run Movement in Gombe state has lamented the high cost of forms for expression of interest, and nomination across various political parties in the country.

Hamzat Lawal, a national leader of the movement, on Monday, told newsmen in a press conference in Gombe that the high cost of such forms would disenfranchise youths from participating in the 2019 general elections.

He faulted the idea of paying exorbitant rate for nomination forms, alleging that it’s a grand plan to target less buoyant politicians, especially youths, who do not have deep pockets to afford such amount of money.

According to Hamzat, “The movement notes with concern, the announcement on the cost of nomination forms by various parties which presents a major impediment to youth participation in politics.

“We condemn attempts by state governors to hijack the process of the sales of nomination forms; to thwart the aspirations of young aspirants and perceived political enemies.

“Therefore, we recommend that the cost for nomination forms by various parties should not exceed, N2,000,000 for presidential aspirants, N1,000,000 for governorship, N600,000 for senatorial, N400,000 for member of House of Representatives and N200,000 for state assembly”.

The group lauded the leadership of political parties that have reserved party tickets for young men and women with character, capacity and competence as well as parties that have adopted open, transparent and direct party primaries in the candidate selection process, while urging political parties and their candidates to engage in issue-based campaign and shun comments that could incite their followers.

They also called on the electorate to use the period of the campaign to assess the candidates and also refuse any form of financial inducement from the candidates or their agents.

The Movement plans to host a public dialogue series with political parties to address some concerns relating to the candidate selection process in political parties.