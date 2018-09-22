You have done an excellent job, Namadi Sambo lauds Wike

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo has praised the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his outstanding projects delivery, saying he expected nothing less of someone of Governor Wike’s capacity.



Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of Rivers State on Saturday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Former Vice President Namadi Sambo said driving from Bayelsa to Port Harcourt, he saw several projects along the route.

He said: “When I was enroute Port Harcourt from Bayelsa, I saw several projects. I asked questions and I was informed that Governor Wike executed the projects.

“Governor Wike has done an excellent job. You have transformed Rivers State. We didn’t expect anything less. We worked together at the Federal Executive Council and I know your capacity “.

The Former Vice President stated that Rivers State is benefiting from good governance under the leadership of Governor Wike.

Accompanied by his wife, Hajia Amina Sambo, the Former Vice President condoled with the Government and people of Rivers State over the death of the Late Attorney-General .

He prayed God to grant the people of Rivers State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He said all human beings are on a journey to their creator, noting that the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State has gone to be with God.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that since becoming governor, he has benefited from the advice of the Former Vice President on the delivery of projects.

He thanked the Former Vice President for his support and fatherly guidance during their days at the Federal Executive Council.

On the demise of the Attorney General of Rivers State, Governor Wike said though the death came as a surprise, the State has been comforted by God and the several condolence visits.