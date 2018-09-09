You can’t rig in Benue and get away with it — Gov. Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised those planning to rig the 2019 elections in the state to shelve the idea, warning that no one would subvert the will of the people of the state through rigging and get away with it.

The Governor stated that for the Benue people, the issues at stake in 2019 were so grave, hence rigging should not be an option, insisting that the era of rigging was gone forever.

Ortom, who spoke yesterday at the funeral of the late David Ukuma, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Benue State Council, held at LGEA Primary School, Anshiva, Ukum Local Government Area of the state, advised the people to obtain, safeguard and use their Permanent Voter Cards effectively to define their future.

Continuing, he said, “the attacks on the state were a continuation of the 1804 conquest and occupation agenda of jihadists as publicly claimed by certain groups. I therefore enjoin our people to unite and overcome the challenge just like our forefathers did.

“I must also point out that despite the evil plots of the enemies of our state, no one can remove me from office without the permission of God who made it possible for me to be elected governor in the first place.

“No matter the persecution I face, I will continue to stand firm on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, because the Benue people who enacted it were resolute on its implementation.”

Governor Ortom described the deceased as a talented broadcaster who excelled in his profession and urged other media practitioners to emulate his sterling qualities. He also appealed to colleagues of the late Ukuma and well wishers to assist the family he left behind.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Barnabas Nyam of St. Michael’s Quasi Parish, Gbeji, who advised those living to lead worthy lives called on leaders to promote development and progress rather than pulling one another down.

David Ukuma died after a brief illness on 25th August, 2018 at the age of 45 leaving behind a wife and three children.