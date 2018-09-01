Yobe state civil servants lament non payment of allowances

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU— Civil servants in Yobe State have lamented the failure of the state government to pay their annual leave allowances as well as implementation of yearly increment.

A top civil servant who did not want his name in print said “the prompt payment of salary by the state government is acknowledged with good faith, but this salary is our legal earning which must be paid since the state is receiving grant from the federal government.

“However, how do you boost the morale of civil servants if other emoluments are not paid. We, the civil servants value the yearly increment and leave allowances, this will make every civil servant to double his or her effort since there is a reward on yearly basis. But the government only pays salary without considering all these other allowances, it is very sad ,” he said .

Another civil servant from the state Ministry of Budget and Planning who also declined to disclose his identity said “the fact that the governor is a retired permanent secretary put him in a vantage position to know what it takes to boost the morale of civil servants for optimal out put.

and efficiency but with the trend of events in the last eight years where government remains indifferent to the welfare of workers regarding their annual leave grants and yearly increment, it is quite unfortunate”.

Vanguard repeatedly visited the office head of service to ascertain the veracity of the civil servants’ claim but his aides denied access to him.