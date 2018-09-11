YabaTech Council tasks Alumni on sponsorship for indigent students

LAGOS—THE Yaba College of Technology Governing Council has challenged the Alumni Association of the College to support less privileged students with scholarships and the College through endowment funds.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the foremost premier institution, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, gave this charge at the Alumni Lecture series/Awards titled: ‘Technical Education and National Development: Current and future Trend organised by the College and its Alumni Association recently at its Multipurpose Hall.

Fagbemi, who was the guest of honour declared that Havard University is what it is today because of the huge endowment funds contributed by its Alumni Association.

The guest speaker, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board and former Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic, Engr. Olawunmi Akanmu Gasper in his presentation identified four major challenges facing technical education in Nigeria.

In his address, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Engr. Femi Omokungbe said the College looks forward to benefiting from the experiences of its Alumni.

Six eminent alumni of the college were given Distinguished of excellence in recognition of their contributions and services in areas of professionalism, Community Service, National Service achievements and Contributions to the College growth.

The awardees Pastor Femi Martins, President, YCT Alumni Association; Mrs. Bunmi Lawson, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Accion Microfinance Bank Limited and Director, EFInA; Engr John Ediale of the first set of the college. Others are Arc. Ojo Babatunde, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Archikonsult Ltd and Senator Akinyelure Patrick Ayo, founder, All Over Polytechnic.