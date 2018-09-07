Wrestling: Oborududu targets world championships gold

Reigning Common-wealth champion Blessing Oborududu says her target is to claim a gold medal at the upcoming Senior World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

The 8-time African champion, who won a maiden gold medal in the 68kg weight class at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year in Gold Coast, Australia, is among the wrestlers who will be vying for honours for Team Nigeria in Budapest from October 20th -28th.

“My target at the World Championships is to go there and do well. Not just doing well in the World Championships, but to win a gold medal,” she said.

“I also know that the World Championships is not like the African Championships or the Commonwealth Games.

There are a lot of very tough wrestlers there, but by the grace of God and with a good preparation, I’m hoping that I’m going to win a gold medal.”

The wrestling queen disclosed that preparation for the World Championships has already begun, while calling on Nigerians to support the team in their bid to make the country proud in Budapest.

“We are all training in our various states,” the Bayelsa-born athlete said. “But the president (Hon. Daniel Igali) just called a camp (in Yenagoa) where all of us can be together and prepare for the World Championships. The President has done enough for the wrestlers.

“And we are pleading to the public to support the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (Hon. Daniel Igali) and the government; so that we can have a good camp in preparation for the World Championships.”