WORLD’S POOREST NATION: Obasanjo blames poor leadership for Nigeria’s rating

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo said yesterday, that the recent ranking of the country as the most poorest in the world was as a result of poor handling of the nation’s economy by the current leadership.

Obasanjo, said this while addressing the Lagos State executive members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Abeokuta.

The former President, who was reacting to the remarks made by the State Chairman of ADC, Chief Tunde Daramola on the economic situation of the country, wondered if Nigerians wanted a repeat of such leadership.

Obasanjo said: “As you rightly said, this is the hard time economically for all. It is for all of us, except the very few. Is that the type of leadership you want to have for another four years?

“PDP cannot do it alone, ADC cannot do it alone. There must be a collective effort to get the right leadership for the country. Recently, the country was rated as the poorest country in the world.

“India is with a population of 1.3 billion and Nigeria is about 800m, yet, we still have the most poor citizens in the world. Nigeria does not deserve this and this is the honest truth.”

On the larger representation of women in the state chapter of the party in Lagos, Obasanjo admitted that the development was a true reflection of the society, as women are more responsible and result oriented than the male counterparts.

He said: “Even in schools, our girls are performing better than the boys. So, if you have more women in the exco, it is not strange, because they can get us going.”

Daramola had earlier intimated the former President on the purpose of the visit, hinting that the party was to have a rally and opening of the state Secretariat of the ADC in Lagos today.