World leaders’ visit not endorsement, ADC tells Buhari

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Organising Secretary and Director of Contact and Mobilisation, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Matthew Edaghese, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to see the visit of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, and other world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of his performance.

Speaking in Benin, Edo State, yesterday, Edaghese noted that “it is laughable and ridiculous for anybody to lay claim or see the visit of world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of Buhari’s performance.

“The British are working towards Brexit. So they need market for their goods, should they exit the EU and America is in trade war with China and other world powers; they are renegotiating their trade agreement.

“So coming to Nigeria to shop for economic opportunities should not be mistaken for Buhari being popular in the international community.

“Their opinion on Buhari is not hidden. Theresa May, said the country has become poorer under Buhari’s leadership.

“She pointed out that as much as 90 million Nigerians are living below poverty level. That is not endorsement, but condemnation of the very appalling situation.”