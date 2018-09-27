World Bank Projects: Anambra emerges best performing state in 2017

By Ikenna Aniagboso

AWKA—Anambra State emerged tops in an assessment conducted by the World Bank in the South East on execution and delivery of the bank’s projects within the region.

The feat was unveiled, Tuesday at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka when Gov. Willie Obiano received a 10-man delegation from the bank led by its Country Director, Mr Rachid Benmessaou.

While introducing his team, Mr Benmessaou explained that they were on a 2-day working visit to Anambra State to carry out a review of World Bank projects in the state for the year.

He declared that the ongoing Bank’s projects in Nigeria are worth about $10 billion, with not less than $100 million invested in Anambra State covering different interventions in agriculture and community-based development projects.

The country director expressed his pleasure at the handling of projects ongoing in the state, saying that Anambra emerged first in project delivery, monitoring, accountability and transparency in the 2017 assessment.

The projects include rural electrification, rural access and agricultural projects and other intervention projects.

Responding, the state governor, Obiano said: “Your assistance has been germane to the achievements and successes recorded by the state.

“I commend your initiative through FADAMA to introduce an all-year- round farming in the state.

“Your initiative, Anambra State and Local Reform Project, ANSLOGOR, is equally important as it aids accountability and due process.”

Obiano commended World Bank’s Community Social Development Programmes and declared his interest to participate actively and assist in any way necessary.

The governor, however, noted that it was regrettable that most of the farms sponsored by the bank were among those submerged by the ongoing ravaging flood in the agrarian coastal communities of the state.

He also drew the team’s attention to devastating effects of erosion in Anambra State, declaring that erosion was eating away the little land mass allotted to Anambra as one of the smallest states in the country.

Obiano urged the World Bank to assist more in fighting erosion, pointing out that there are 976 erosion sites in the state, while the bank is currently assisting in only 12 sites.