Women urged to embrace empowerment programme

Onozure Dania

FOUNDER, Insight Ladies Forum, Mrs Sandra Momah, has called on young women to take advantage of empowerment programmes and training being organised for them by her group and others to improve their conditions of living.

Momah, who spoke on a programme organised by her group tagged “Beyond the Home,” in Lagos, said “We encourage our young women to endeavour to take advantage of empowerment programmes we are organising to learn skills that will help them live a better life and also be able to manage their families well.

“Unlike the males, our young women face more challenges and have to work twice or more to compete with their male folks. We teach them to realise that they have equal opportunity with their male counterparts and should not be intimidated or shy to make their mark and struggle with their male counterparts for jobs, education among others.”

“We also know that is some culture, the young women are disadvantaged, but we are speaking out and encouraging our young women to aspire and work to be great, as I know from experience that women do well when encouraged, so we are encouraging them. We are also reaching out to young females, more of catching them young, because an educated women is a light to the society and a blessing to the family,” the added.