Women seek level playing ground, political positions in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—WOMEN for Women, Enugu State chapter has called for a level playing ground and equal opportunity with the men folk to encourage more women participation in politics.

Speaking during the inauguration, the State coordinator of the group, Mrs Chieso Aninwagwa urged political parties to make more room to accommodate the women.

Aninwagwa noted that women in the state have been properly sensitized, assuring of greater participation in political contests as well as in voting.

She urged the women to continue to stand firm on their rights and get involved in politics, insisting that greater women participation in governance would enhance national development.

She urged women to close ranks and show more unity and support for female aspirants and candidates in the 2019 general elections.

She called on the state government to increase the number of female appointees and to assist the group to acquire an office and vehicle for administrative purposes.

In his remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi represented by the Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Princess Peace Nnaji assured that his administration would support women at all times.