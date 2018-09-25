Women make input in 2019 Kano budget

By Abdulmumin Murtala

A town hall meeting for women delegates from all the 43 local government areas of Kano State held, Sunday, to mobilise women input into 2019 budget.

The event was organised by the UN project called WPS-NETWORK supported by the Partnership to Engage and Learn, PERL.

The chairperson of the group, Hajiya Hadiza Fagge, told newsmen that Kano State women are the first to be brought together to give their input into the government budget.

She explained that they did this in 2018 and submitted to the relevant government authority some of which formed part of the budget.

A participant, Raliya Abubakar, who is also the Secretary General of the Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa, a northern women umbrella organisation, explained that it provided an opportunity for women and youth to put forward their needs to be implemented in the budget.