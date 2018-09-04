With Buhari, others, we’ll liberate Delta in 2019 —Ogboru

By Perez Brisibe

OREROPKE— CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has described himself as one of those who would be liberating the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.

Ogboru, who spoke at Orerokpe, Delta State, also hinted that he would be meeting with ward and local government executives, leaders and elders of the APC in the state soon to consult them on his governorship ambition.

Addressing hundreds of APC supporters at the venue, Ogboru said: “The time for liberation has come and the chief of that liberation is no other person than our president, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is our chief liberator because he is coming here leading a pack of liberators amongst whom are our chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and my very good self who is one of the liberators now

“With all of us joining hands with you, the liberation for Delta State has indeed started. I will speak to you people when I meet you soon.”