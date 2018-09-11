WikiMaster kicks off its Global Quiz-a-Thon Challenge in Nigeria

The World of Knowledge (WOK) learning platform, WikiMaster has commenced its global Quiz-a-Thon challenge in Lagos, Nigeria.

The WikiMaster app which was launched in Nigeria in January 2018, by the Wikimedia Foundation in Lagos, has since been a learning hub for many students and members within various user groups worldwide.

WikiMaster is the core of the World of Knowledge Network WOK, and it is a learning app that also allows members called WOKers to become part of a global community, start meetups, connect for friendships, create questions and participate in Quiz-a-Thons. The WikiMaster User Group in Nigeria recently held the first Quiz-a-Thon in Lagos.

It was a convergence of over 65 students from different Universities across Nigeria, and the students produced over 6500 multiple choice questions related to Nigeria, West Africa and Africa in General.

Three winners emerged; with Oluwafemi Daramola and John Ogunleye coming first and second respectively, and Adeola Rihanat – who was the participant with the highest number of the most quality questions. All winners received certificates of merit.

The WikiMaster User Group in Nigeria has also embarked on creating over 7500 past questions from Nigeria National Examinations on the WikiMaster App, so that students can access it as a great tool for learning, and preparing for examinations. On Wikipedia, only 1.3% of the articles are produced in Africa. This bias makes the stories and World facts from the African Continent underrepresented.

As a fast growing Community, WOK tries to emphasize on the parts of the World were the Wikipedia usage is lower than average (such as in Nigeria where only 27% of the mobile users use Wikipedia).

By creating questions on the Wikipedia articles in relation to Nigeria and West Africa the win/ win situation of higher usage and more usefulness for students hopefully will bring more users to read the Wikipedia articles and to both learn more about the subjects related to the country and what’s relevant to West Africa curriculums.

According to Erik Bolinder, the founder of WOKCraft Project “WikiMaster is a way of adding something unique to the education system without disrupting the existing established system. It is a social media network for mobile learning.

It is open to everyone, you download the app, and become part of a global community where you can ask questions, answer questions, interact, learn and have fun. Having Wikipedia as the basic component, questions as second component and social interaction by multiplication as the third component, we have created a dynamic network app in the Wikimaster.

The Quiz-a-Thon in Lagos is a first of many fun events, we intend to make learning exciting worldwide.”