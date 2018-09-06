Breaking News
Wike lauds Salvation Ministries General Overseer for contributions to Rivers devt

Governor  Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for his contributions to the development of the state.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of Salvation Ministries Headquarters and the permanent site of its secondary school at Igwuruta, yesterday, Wike said giving back  to society was vital to the empowerment of the less privileged.

The  governor, who undertook a guided tour of  the project by Pastor  Ibiyeomie, urged other clerics to emulate him.

He said: “If you don’t come in here, you will think it was just a church being built. But inside you find something more.  Look at the school, it is a foundation for moral upbringing.  See the facilities. Why would the children not be given the best. I want to encourage others to emulate what Pastor  Ibiyeomie is doing  to contribute to the development of the state. It is not just being a pastor.”


