Wike, Dbanj to create opportunities for Rivers musicians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Government will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo also called Dbanj to create opportunities for young musicians in the state.



Speaking during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that part of the problems that the musicians operating in the state have, is the lack of opportunity to shine at the international stage.

Dbanj was accompanied on the visit by Port Harcourt Based International Music Star, Duncan Mighty.

He said that the State Government is working with different international musicians and producers to resolve the challenge of opportunities.

“We as a government will not fail to partner with you in which ever form that will help to empower the youths in the state.

“Part of the problems we have in this part of the world is the opportunities that our youths lack. Our youths don’t have the opportunities to showcase their potentials”, he said.

He commended Dbanj for contributing his own quota to the growth of the society by ensuring that youths are productive.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for what you are doing to empower the youths. So many have had the opportunity you have, but may not have used it to empower the youths.

“What you are doing is commendable and I urge you to continue “, Governor Wike said.

The governor noted that the State Government has developed one of the best cultural centres in the country, pointing out that the State Government will want to collaborate with Dbanj for a bi-monthly hosting of musical shows at the facility.

On the death of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Hon Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), Governor Wike thanked Dbanj for identifying with the state at the moment of grief.

Earlier, Dbanj said that he runs the CREAM music platform designed specifically to empower the youths and give them opportunities. He offered to partner with the Rivers State Government on talent development.

The Popular Musician commended the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding developmental strides that have transformed the State.

On the death of the Attorney General of Rivers State, Dbanj condoled with the Government and people of Rivers State on the tragic loss.

Dbanj later toured the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt.