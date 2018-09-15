Why Zamfara State Gov should resign – Senator Marafa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Senator Kabiru Marafa yesterday said that the Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari was supposed to resign as a governor if he has conscience for saying that he had resigned as the Chief Security Officer of the State.



Marafa who had before now indicated interest to contest for the governor of Zamfara state accused governor Yari of lacking the moral latitude to remain as governor after abducting his primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry in the state.

He spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When asked to react to the statement credited the governor Yari who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, he said it was shameful that the governor always remember he was the governor when it had to do with overseeing the state resources but claim to have resigned when it had to do with the protection of lives and property.

He said, “I heap a lot of blame on you the media the way and manner you handled it and number one culprit is the state house of Assembly. If I was a member of the State House of Assembly, I would have initiated impeachment of the governor because he lacks conscience, then the media ought to have done much more than what they did.

“This is part of the problem we have as a people, when problems happen in other states they tend to be overblown but when they happen in another state nobody cares and Nigeria is supposed to be seen as one country.

“For a Chief Executive to come out publicly to say that he has resigned as the chief security officer of a state he or she is supposed to accompany that statement with resignation.

“You cannot be spending state funds on security and lives and property are not safe, number one responsibility of any government is protection of lives and property any person that cannot protect the lives of people he superintends he or she is supposed to resign.”

On whether he was calling for the governor to resign now, he said, “I don’t have to call on him to resign, this is something that every Nigerian is supposed to say and he himself if he has conscience and he knows what leadership is all about and he is quite knowledgeable in Islamic teaching and if he took the teachings of Islam very seriously he would have resigned in the real essence of the word rather than making mere pronouncements that he has resigned as chief security officer.

‘You only take the sunny side of opposition but the ugly side you say you are not responsible when it comes to the money of Zamfara state he is the governor of Zamfara state, when it comes to the protection of lives of the people of the state then it is President Muhammadu Buhari that is responsible

“The worst thing that I always say is that this is the first person that has unfettered access to the President. Now, have you been telling the president the truth, this is where the challenge lies, when he comes here he tells you that the president is doing very well, when he goes back to the state he says security is not his responsibility but that of the President.”