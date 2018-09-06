Why we’re picketing Egbin Thermal Station — NUEE

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, workers in the Power sector under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and other allied unions, commenced picketing of the largest power generating plant in the country, the Egbin Thermal Power Station, over unfair labour practices, as earlier reported on this page by Labour Vanguard on August 23, 2018.

Recall that Vanguard had reported Egbin Power Plc, had been having lingering issues with organised labour since 2017, of which NUEE had reportedly written several times to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, to no avail.

According to NUEE, among the lingering issues were the fact that the management has continued “to show disregard for the rule of law and laid down procedures toward amicable settlement of outstanding Labour issues. For the records, the unresolved issues include: Refusal to produce conditions of service that enjoy joint authorship of the workers, Refusal to allow the conduct of election that has been done nationwide, Refusal to allow union gatherings\activities, Refusal to hand over the destroyed quarters of TCN technical staff residing at the PHCN Egbin Staff Quarters, Refusal to handover schools constructed by staff before privatisation, Illegal takeover of PHCN staff quarters, clinic, staff club and other non-core assets in Egbin etc and Delisting of about 100 of our members from union membership.”

It was not surprising that the union and other allies on Tuesday stormed the Ikorodu, Lagos- based power plant, as early as 7 am, barricaded the main entrance of the Thermal Power Station.

Giving insight into why workers decided to picket the firm, General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, informed that the grievances also included that ”Egbin Power Plc has refused to have conditions of service that enjoy joint authorship with the workers, the company has refused unionization of workers in the work place, refusal of the company to hand over schools built by workers, illegal taking over of staff quarters, clinic, staff clubs and other non-core assets and land grabbing activities in Egbin and Ijede towns.”

According to Ajaero, others included that the management of Egbin must “realise that electricity supply is a right and not a privilege, Nigerians are tired of paying for darkness, to repair the roof of workers’ quarters which was destroyed, to realise that workers have the right to associate in the work place and obeying extant Labour Laws.” The protesting workers chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards with several inscriptions to drive home their demands, defying the heavy downpour.