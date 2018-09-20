Why we arrested Methodist priest over monarch’s death—Police

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—DAYS after a protest by elderly women from Ogbozinne autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government over the arrest of a Methodist priest, Rev Kenneth Okafor and some of their children over the death of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Stephen Nwatu, the Nigeria Police, Enugu State Command has admitted arresting the priest, saying the arrest followed a petition which indicted him.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday night, the spokesman of the the force in Enugu State, SP Ebere Amaraizu said the priest who was arrested by the operatives of Federal SARS from Adeniji Adele Lagos, following a petition on his involvement in the murder case of the Enugu monarch.

According to Amaraizu, “Enugu Methodist Priest, Rev Kenneth Okafor was arrested by the security operatives of Federal SARS from Adeniji Adele Lagos following a petition in relation with his involvement and others at large in connection with the murder case of Enugu monarch, late Igwe Stephen Nwatu of Ogbozinne Akpugo Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“The Methodist Priest is now helping the operatives in their investigations while manhunt for others have been intensified.

“It should be recalled that recently, four persons were arraigned by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force over their involvement in the unfortunate incident”, he said.

Condemnations have however continued to trail the handling of the case by the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the monarch’s untimely death, as observers alleged that innocent members of the community both within and outside the state have been arrested and their rights denied.