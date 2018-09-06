Why suicide bombing has reduced in IDPs camps —Police

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Borno State Police Command said, yesterday, that Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, a faction of ISIS, had spies operating from Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Borno.

According to the command, the arrest of some ISIS operatives in IDPs’ camps has reduced drastically incidences of suicide bombing in the camps.

Ahmed Bello, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, disclosed this while giving update on security situation at a Humanitarian and Development Coordination Forum in Maiduguri.

Bello, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said it was established that three of the 22 Boko Haram insurgents arrested two months ago were members of ISIS.

He disclosed that the terrorists usually stationed their stooges at IDPs camps to perpetrate chaos, without being noticed.

He said: “We launched radio programmes aimed at sensitising the larger society on the need to be sensitive to their environment. It will interest you to note that some of the affected victims in camps were not IDPs. We have our ways of rating them in the classes of A.B.C.

“So, if you find any suspicious person, do not just send him away, but arrest him because the terrorists have their sympathisers; they are the people that are giving them information.”

In his remarks, Bashir Garga, NEMA North-East Zonal Coordinator, commended the police and other security agencies for providing protection for the IDPs and creating safe working environment for humanitarian aid workers.