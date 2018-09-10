Why security agencies fail in fight against crime, by Arase

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—FORMER Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has said overlapping of functions and rivalry among security agencies in the country were worrisome just as he attributed them to the inability of security agencies to combat crime and other social vices.

Arase disclosed this weekend, at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, while delivering a lecture with the theme, Strategic Partnership for National Security: Extending the Frontiers of Private Sector Participation Model, to mark the 84th birthday anniversary Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

He insisted that security agencies can only be effective in tackling the menace of crime wave in the country if they see themselves fighting a common cause.

He said: “Government has lived up to its expectation by establishing security and law enforcement agencies such as the Nigeria Police Force, the armed forces (Army, Navy and Airforce), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence Agencies (Directorate of State Service, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence), Border Policing Agencies (Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service), Federal Road Safety Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, among others.”

“Overlapping functions and rivalry amongst the security agencies remain a worrisome challenges. The question also remains, how proactive are these agencies?”