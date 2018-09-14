Why powerful forces want Ambode out — Group

A pro-democracy organisation, Governance Support Group, has alleged that some powerful forces within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state want to unseat the governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode because wanted to make them politically irrelevant.

According to the group, in a statement by Mr. Akinsola Sunmonu Richards, the failure of Ambode to meet the ‘burdensome’ monthly cash quota of these powerful people is the main reason behind the move to unseat the governor.

“These people and their loyalists have lamented that Ambode was deliberately starving them of funds in other to make them politically irrelevant and later build his own political structure,” the group said in the statement.

It added that some of the major contracts awarded by the Ambode’s administration were not awarded to their favoured companies as a result of the Governor’s averseness to scandals.

“Some of the companies linked to these powerful people were said to have made outrageously high bids for contracts in such a manner that could not be justified. Ambode’s insistence on staying true to following procurement best practices and accounting standards enraged them,” the group alleged.

The group threatened to release some documents and approach the court if Ambode is impeached or disqualified from participating in the primary election in Lagos state.