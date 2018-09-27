Why O’tega must not be APC’s flag-bearer in Delta Central – Group

A group named ‘Urhobo Revival Alliance’, Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, noting that a credible candidate that is not from Delta North should be fielded to replace him.

Advising the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a statement signed by Ernest Ogodovame and Dafe Ohwofa, the group averred that Okowa has failed and needed to be changed.

Reviewing Olorugun O’tega Emerhor’s senatorial ambition, the group reeled reasons why he must not be the All Progressives Congress, APC’s flag-bearer in the Delta Central.

Without mincing words, we affirm that the people of Delta state, all across the senatorial districts of the state are fed up Governor Ifeanyi Okwa and his highly disappointing leadership.

However, the disenchantment with his failed administration is strongest in Delta Central and Delta South who are determined to restrict his ika-centred tenure to a single term.

Another person from Delta North succeeding Okowa is unacceptable to both Delta Central and Delta South because such person will naturally want to go for two terms which will potentially mean Delta North will rule the state for twelve years when Delta Central and Delta South only ruled for eight years each.

Consequently both senatorial districts are determined to replace Okowa come 2019 with a popular candidate from Delta Central.

Since Olorugun O’tega Emerhor is adamant about Delta North producing the next governor of Delta state to replace the incumbent Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, it is crystal clear the Urhobos will not vote for him as their senator.

On the contrary, they are implacably committed to denying him any chance of becoming senator of Urhobo for placing himself at the for front of what Urhobos perceive as a grand design to deny them the Governorship of Delta till 2027.

Any attempt by the APC to give O’tega it’s senatorial ticket for Delta Central is as good as APC guaranteeing its own failure at all levels in the districts.

In such scenario, the people will then be forced to vote for the PDP candidate which is most likely to be Chief Iyhoyota Amori, Okowa’s number one supporter and surrogate in Delta Central.

In fact knowing full well that he has neither popularity nor political credibility in Urhoboland we consider that O’tega’s entry into the senatorial race for Delta Central to be highly suspicious.

We fear that it is actually a craft plot by Okowa-led PDP administration to foist a total unmarketable candidate on APC in order for their own unpopular candidate to stand any chance, having realized that the incumbent APC senator, Ovie Omo-Agege will easily trounce whomever and whatever PDP throws at him.

The truth is that a PDP candidate for senator will automatically be supporting Okowa for second term and the people are determined to vote him out come 2019, the only hope for PDP is to ensure that an even less popular person becomes the candidate of APC, for PDP candidate to be able to make any headway.

We therefore urge Mr. President, the National Chairman and the NWC as well as the National Leader and all other APC stakeholders to be mindful of the underground design to hoodwink the party into making a devastating mistake in Delta Central.

We, on our part align ourselves with the overwhelming majority of the Urhobo people who will never vote an APC candidate who supports an order person from Delta North to replace Okowa in 2019.

We say no to Okowa, we say no to O’tega, we say no to Delta North replacing Okowa.