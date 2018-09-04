Why Nigeria must not toy with China’s Canton Trade Fair – Expert

By Ovie Azigbo

PORT HARCOURT — TOP grade Nigerian companies and high net worth individuals have been enjoined to partake and exploy vast business opportunities during next month’s China hosted Canton Trade Fair to propagate growing trade relations between Nigeria and China.

Pualins Eze, an international trade consultant who made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said Nigeria, still highly import-dependent must take advantage of every opportunity to grow trade with one of the world’s fastest growing economies for its reasonable prices compared to other leading economies.

Organised by China Import and Export Fair, in Guangzhou, Guandong province, more than 600 Nigerian companies and high net worth individuals have in recent time featured in the famous global trade event with 40% of them coming from Rivers State alone.

Eze, of Panez Consultants, said, “It is quite commendable that business men and women who participated in the global trade event have, over the years, proved good ambassadors of their countries with sustainable business integrity dealings with their Chinese partners.”

He lauded the Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, through the commercial section for giving ample opportunities to Nigerian participants at the fair.