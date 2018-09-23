Why I withdrew from Delta South senatorial race- Omatseye

…Says, unity of party bigger than his ambition

A frontline Delta Central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Amb. Young Piero Omatseye, has withdrawn from the senatorial race in the district, saying that the unity of the party is bigger than his ambition.

Omatseye, who stated this in Ughelli during a consultation visit with party leaders and elders, said : ” As a loyal party member and chieftain of APC, who has invested and helped build our great party in Delta from its foundational level, and one who has invested his time to secure victory come 2019, feel that the unity of the party is worth more than my senatorial ambition.

” I strongly believe that the APC needs everyone of its members to unseat the PDP in Delta State at this critical point in time, because it is the wish of every Deltan as we are all yearning for change in governance.

” I was not asked or intimidated by anyone of the aspirant to withdraw from the race, but because I’m a pace setter and bridge builder, I need to set the pace for other aspirants to follow to enable us come out of the forth coming party primaries with a unified house and a sense of responsibility for the promotion of internal democracy.

” I will encourage my party to work together to reduce the numbers of senatorial aspirants before the primaries, and all aspirants need to know that vying for an elective position is a call to serve the electorate and not to be lord over the electorate.

” I will encourage my teeming supporters not to perceive politics as a ‘do or die’ affairs but synergize with others to develop our district. It is on this note I bow out of the senatorial contest with dignity and every sense of humility and appeal to all that believed in our shared ideology, especially the over seventy 70 per cent youths who stood by us all through the storm, to take this in good fate for we have to sacrifice today for our tomorrow if we must build a viable society.”