Why I went back to PDP after three months in APGA – Stella Oduah

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Anambra north, Stella Oduah has reportedly dumped All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Friday.

Her reason according to a statement released by her media office on Friday was that APGA’s political ideology was a mirage.

Her words, “Politics has always been about ideology and delivering service to the people for me, because I believe leadership is all about solving problems.

“Political platforms must afford members unfettered opportunity to participate in the electoral process and to solve the problems of their community, constituency and state.

“I joined APGA because I thought it had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland. But my ideological expectations were a mirage. I discovered that internal democracy, which will guarantee justice, fairness and equity, was also not in practice in the party.

“After due consultations and with respect to my religious beliefs, I announce that PDP remains the vehicle through which I will keep fulfilling my mandate to the people of Anambra North. Thank you.”

Recall that Oduah had in June defected to APGA and described it as a new political chapter.