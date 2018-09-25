Why I chose Abba as PDP governorship candidate in Kano – Sen Kwankwaso

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya political Movement has dismissed the widespread news accusing him of nepotism for anointing his in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, as the candidate to contest for governorship under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state saying, “he is not my direct son-in-law”.



In an interview monitored on the BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, Sen. Kwankwaso explained that the selection was made to avoid a repetition of what happened during the last dispensation where the Kano Kwankwasiyya movement backed Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje being the most senior in age, qualification and other services records to become governor only for him to betray them and stab them in the back.

He explained that those accusing him of selecting his in-law are only mischievous as Abba is not the husband of the daughter he gave birth to but the husband to a member of his extended family. He said he comes from a very large and extended family where anyone of them can meet and get married to anyone they meet anywhere and will not be refused.

“You cannot stop anyone from marrying from your extended family because of your own personal interest” he stated.

He added that “It is also illogical to say that you would refuse to appoint or select a qualified person for any position simply because he is married from your extended family. What should be avoided is basing such selection or appointment on personal whims and sentiments. What is important is for everyone to acknowledge his qualification and ability to deliver”.

He also explained his reasons for not anointing the former Kano deputy governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, and a prominent politician in the state Alhaji Sagir Takai. He said he had known Prof Hafiz for over 40 years and has assisted him wherever necessary. The Prof was asked to contest for the Kano Central senate seat, a seat currently occupied by Sen Kwankwaso, in the coming 2019 election but he showed no interest.

Likewise Sagir Takai had also been asked to contest for the seat of the southern Kano senatorial zone but had also declined to the arrangement, Sen Kwankwaso explained.

Sen Kwankwaso dismissed the claims that his selection of Abba would make governor Ganduje win election in the state with ease. He said it is only the mischief of the enemies even as some of the Kwankwasiyya supporters are carried away by the same claims. He declared that those spreading this false claim do not constitute the electorate in Kano and cannot therefore decide who wins or who loses in the elections.