Who wins Miss Earth beauty pageant tonight?

By Benjamin Njoku

Serendipity Media owned by former beauty queen and actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima is getting everything set for the grand finale of this year’s edition of Miss Earth Nigeria beauty pageant holding in the garden city of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital tonight.

This year’s edition promises to be mind-blowing and unique being one of the three largest pageants in Nigeria.

According to Ibinabo, “Miss Earth pageants strongly believed in being socially responsible for our immediate environment, unlike other pageants that raise queens, Miss Earth pageant believed in raising ambassadors that will pioneer sustainable development in their environments.

“Every year the winners of the beauty pageants (4 in number) will represent the 4 main elements of the world each which includes Water, Air, Fire and Earth with the aim of promoting environmental awareness,” says Fiberesima.

The four winners of Miss Earth Nigeria pageant will re-contest to bring out the overall winner who will be seen as the environmental Earth warrior and ambassador and will represent the country at international level.

The beauty contest will feature a series of awards such as Best in a creative outfit, Miss Photogenic, Miss Talent and Miss Friendship.