What Buhari, other African leaders must do to end Mediterranean crisis – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to adopt what he called African continental free trade agreement to end the Mediterranean crisis of the continent.

Pastor Omokri who gave the solution in a TEDx Talk on restructuring delivered at the TEDxApata, Ibadan on the 1st of September, 2018 said Europe was once plagued by migration into Africa but that with proper restructuring technique which Africa too can tap from, Europe ended its crisis.

Pastor Omokri said Africa must restructure economically to attain its full potential.

Watch the video below: