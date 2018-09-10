We’ve paid salary arrears of over 70% of workers—Abia govt

ABIA State government, yesterday, said it had paid salaries of workers in its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, noting that “in effect, more than 70 per cent of state workers are not owed salary arrears.”

The Abia government also said primary school teachers in the state are up to date with salaries, while local government workers have between two and three months outstanding.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, in a statement yesterday, however, hinted that secondary school teachers in the state have five months salary outstanding, which the government plans to settle before end of December 2018.

“Among the parastatals, it is important to note that the state government is not directly responsible for their salary payment as they are permitted by law to make and spend revenue for their operation. They can hire, set remuneration and run as they wish, as long as their revenue can take. We only support them with agreed monthly subventions, which are not necessarily for salary payment only,” Kalu stated.