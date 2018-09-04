We’ve no trust in FG to end the killings in Middle Belt— MBF

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has decried Sunday’s drive-by shooting in Du, Jos South, in Plateau State that claimed the lives of several persons, warning that the Middle Belt was at a brink with the killings that had taken a new dimension.

The forum maintained that the people of the zone had lost hope and trust in the ability of the government to protect them and end the killings.

In a statement by Coordinator of Public Communication of the forum, Ndi Kato, in Makurdi, the MBF warned: “The continual devaluation of the lives of the people of the Middle Belt is unfortunate and we as a people are at the brink.

“As usual, men and women who have families, who had bright futures and were going about their daily activities have been reduced to statistics thrown at small corners of newspapers and in ten seconds of the news.

“Beyond the lives lost is the overwhelming feeling of hopelessness. The people are not feeling safe and have no trust in the government to protect them nor end these killings. Their cries and calls for international help reveal this.

“Yesterday’s drive-by shooting is one too many in a week filled with renewed attacks on the people of Plateau State. The shooting has ruined that community for decades to come.

“Lives were wasted and communities were burnt to the ground in that attack. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to step up security efforts in the Middle Belt.