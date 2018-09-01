Breaking News
West Ham vs Wolves : Pellegrini laments ‘very bad’ start

West Ham vs Wolves : Manuel Pellegrini slammed his West Ham flops for their “very bad” start to the season after the Chilean’s struggling side crashed to a fourth successive Premier League defeat.

Pellegrini, who spent £100 million ($129 million) on nine new signings in the close-season, has lost his first four league matches with the east London club.

On Saturday West Ham vs Wolves game, it was a Adama Traore goal deep into second half stoppage-time that condemned the Hammers to a 1-0 defeat against promoted Wolves at the London Stadium.

Instead of winding the clock down in the final seconds of the West Ham vs Wolves game, West Ham’s Carlos Sanchez — one of Pellegrini’s new recruits — lost possession to Ruben Neves and in a flash substitute Traore had the ball in the net.

Only once before in their history have West Ham lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant, when they were relegated.

With a trip to Everton up next followed by visits from Chelsea and Manchester United things could get a lot worse before they get better for former Manchester City boss Pellegrini.

“We knew before we started that we had a tough start, seven difficult games,” Pellegrini said.

“I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start. We didn’t think we’d lose six points here at home. Here at home to lose we must be very worried.

“But I think everyone inside the club is calm. I think we have a strong squad and we are going to have better performances in the future.

“But of course, when you start with no points in four games it is difficult.”


