West Ham fans turn on Pellegrini

New West Ham boss Pellegrini has seen his popularity in East London plummet following four straight league defeats, according to an investigation by The Sun.

The 64-year-old former Premier League winner took over from the much-maligned David Moyes in the summer and was given a good old Cockney welcome, with 94 per cent of supporters confident he would do a good job.

But after splashing out around £100million on players including Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop and Andry Yarmolenko, zero points in return and 19 teams above them, the Chilean’s approval rating has dropped by a massive 38 points to just 56 per cent.

West Ham face Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United in their next three games.

And unless the former Manchester City supremo gets something from those testing ties, Hammers fans could be agreeing with Tony Cottee and wishing they’d spent another season stabilising under Moyes.