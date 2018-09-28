We’re ready for Delta APC gov primaries – Ochei, Utomi, Ogboru

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

ASABA—GOVERNOR-SHIP aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, yesterday, declared their preparedness for the primaries scheduled for tomorrow.

Former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Ochei, who is one of the contenders from Delta North senatorial district, told Vanguard on phone: “I am prepared for the primaries just like any candidate that is waiting to write his examination. But we are still waiting for the delegates list.”

Ochei said he has nothing against the party concerning the indirect mode that was adopted for governorship primaries in the state.

Utomi

Another aspirant, also from Delta North, Professor Pat Utomi, said: “I am very prepared for the primaries although the process is a little unsettling and confusing for many of us, but we are prepared.”

Chief Great Ogboru, who is from Delta Central, also expressed enthusiasm for the primaries, said: “The decision of APC’s National Working Committee, NWC, to use indirect primaries in Delta State is apt under the present circumstances, because of the threat to lives and properties.

“I had applauded the NWC on the adoption of direct primaries, but in their wisdom, they understood that there are peculiarities across the country, hence personally I am confident on the decision and I see it as very good and a right decision for the party in the state.

“So we think that the NWC has acted wisely to limit the damage the parallel state executive caused.”

Ojougboh

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, one of the first to declare his interest in the race, could not be reached for comments yesterday, but one of his aides, who spoke anonymously, said: “He is ready just like any other aspirant for the primaries.”

A party source, who spoke on the confusion over the primaries, said: “It is true that the national leadership decreed indirect primaries against the choice of direct primaries by some of the aspirants and stakeholders.

“But that does not mean the ticket has been given to one of the candidates, as many have speculated. I can tell you that even as we speak, there is a flurry of meetings on who is the party’s winning candidate. So there is no decision yet. The leaders are still deliberating.”