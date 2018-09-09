We’re out to consolidate on our achievements- Ishaku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has attributed his quest for a second term in office on the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the past three and a half years.

The governor who stated this at the weekend through his Chief Press Secretary, Dan Bala Abu, said the confidence reposed in him by the state chapter of the party, is a debt he would repay by providing qualitative governance, if he is elected in the 2019 general elections.

Abu also told our correspondent that the solidarity and uncommon support the governor is enjoying ahead of the polls was what prompted other bigwigs of the PDP in the state to stay out of the governorship contest.

He said, “His Excellency, Governor Darius Ishaku’s sole reason for seeking another term in office is to make life beautiful for the people. He has achieved a lot but you know, a lot of work is still left to be done.

“The projects are all over the place for all to see and we believe his giant strides across all sectors of the economy is the reason he has no one intent on challenging him to the ticket within the PDP.”

Although, security is primarily the exclusive preserve of the federal government, Abu said his principal recently appointed a good number of traditional rulers to oversee peaceful co-existence of the diverse ethnic nationalities in their respective domains.

He continued: “You will recall that the governor while submitting his nomination forms recently, promised to compliment the effort of government in tackling the security challenges in Taraba state. He has appointed some traditional leaders and charged them to report suspected criminals to constituted authorities.

“The killings must stop and whatever the governor can do in this regard, he won’t hesitate. He has been preaching peace, without which the development we all crave will be elusive.

“The people are very happy with him and you could see the crowd that accompanied him to the party’s headquarters the other day.”

For a state that prides itself as “Nature’s gift to the nation,” Governor Ishaku added that the tourism potentials in the state as well as it’s fertile arable lands would be put into good use to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He tasked party leaders, members, supporters and people of the state to rally round his aspiration, promising to make governance count for all.