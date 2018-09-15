We’re on a mission to rescue Delta from PDP- EMERHOR

*Accepts to run for Senate

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – LEADER of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Saturday, said the party is on a mission to rescue the State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Emerhor during a reception in his honour at Evwreni, Ughelli North local government area of the state by leaders and elders of the party, also affirmed that he has accepted to run for the position of Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district after the leaders from Delta Central purchased and presented a nomination and expression of interest form to him.

In his remarks at the event, he said: “APC is on a mission to rescue Delta State and a chunk of that rescue is in Delta Central and we must make sure that the district is well represented at the Senate with a representative that must be cool headed and calculative.

“A representative that can get it done, rally round, reach out to others and make the work easy for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Having consulted with my family and political advisers, I can report to you that I have accepted to serve my people with the forms duly submitted.”