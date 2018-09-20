We’re not following Akpabio to APC — Sen Bob, Akpan House leader

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO — TWO prominent chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Effiong Bob and two-term member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udo-Keirian Akpan, have debunked rumours that they were set to join Senator Godswill Akpabio in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The two men in separate reactions described the speculations about their defection as malicious and misleading to the reading public.

Senator Bob while priding himself as a founding member and direct beneficiary of the PDP stressed that he has no plans to leave the PDP for any other party.

Bob represented Uyo Senatorial District for two terms between 2003 and 2011 and following that was appointed the chairman of the council of the University of Benin.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Anietie Akpan, Bob said:

“Senator Effiong Bob reemphasizes that he does not intend to defect from the PDP to the APC or any other party for whatever reasons. That is not in my character.”

Noting how his son, Barr. Otobong Effiong Bob, came to be in the race for Nsit Ubium State Constituency seat in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, he said: “Through the promptings of leaders of Ubium North to which Nsit Ubium Political Caucus had zoned the position. Senator Bob thus called on the leadership of the PDP in the State and country, his teeming supporters and the good people of Nsit Ubium LGA to discountenance the said publication as cheap blackmail; vowing that he would work to ensure that the PDP wins the forthcoming elections at all levels.’’

On his part, Hon. Akpan, who is the leader of the State House of Assembly said: “I have no intention of leaving the PDP to any other party. If APC is looking for membership, I advise them to look elsewhere and stop dropping my name. Let me also state here that I am seriously engaged in talking to delegates for my nomination as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for Oruk Anam State Constituency in the 2019 general election.

“I remain a true PDP member and seriously committed to the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel as the governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2019.”