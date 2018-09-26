We’re committed to safety of our guests —GIGM

By Samson Echenim

GOD is Good Motors, GIGM, has restated its commitment to its creed of safety, service, and comfort to its customers.

The company said in a statement with regard to the recent kidnap incident that involved its vehicles and those of other transport companies on September 13, 2018, that its primary obligation at every point is to focus on the utmost safety of its guests.

“Some vehicles, including ours, were attacked by armed kidnappers and some people taken as hostages alongside seven passengers on-board our vehicle. By God’s grace and the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, we received concrete information from the Police that the abducted passengers had been safely released since September 24, 2018. We identify with the victims and their families at this time,” the statement said.

The company stated that while the passengers were held hostage by the kidnappers, it consistently communicated with the victims’ family members, giving them updates, while the police were also communicating directly with family members.

“The obligation to the security of our guests was prioritised over the call by different media platforms to make premature statements regarding this unfortunate situation. We had to wait for all passengers to be released before making any public statement so that the security of our esteemed guests would not be jeopardized while investigations and search were ongoing as is expected with delicate cases such as this,” it added.

It explained that GIGM had in the course of the incident written to the Inspector General of Police, Minister of Transport, the Vice President and Minister of Defence to guarantee security on our roads, saying: “we are confident that the federal government and concerned agencies will be propelled to do more to secure the lives of Nigerians, while instituting policies that will enable road transport companies in Nigeria.”

We reiterate our commitment to exceptional service delivery as we continue to power road transportation in Africa through technology, it said.